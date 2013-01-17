BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Jan 17 Aviva PLC : * Aviva announces sale of malaysian joint venture * Reached agreement to sell its 49% interest in cimb Aviva assurance berhad and
cimb Aviva takaful berhad * A consideration of £152 million 1 payable in cash * Transaction will increase aviva's pro forma economic capital surplus coverage
ratio by approximately 2% to 171% * Parties will work to close the proposed transaction during the first half
2013. * To sell stake to Sun Life assurance company of Canada ("sla"), a subsidiary
of Sun Life Financial Inc
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.