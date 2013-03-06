BRIEF-Lloyds completes acquisition of MBNA
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
LONDON, March 6 Aviva PLC : * Richard goeltz will retire as senior independent director on 8 may 2013 * Adrian montague will become the senior independent director on 8 may 2013
* Lloyds banking group (' group') today announces that it has completed acquisition of MBNA Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".