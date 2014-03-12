Fitch Affirms Indonesia's BCA, Danamon, Panin and BCAF; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) and BCA's subsidiary PT BCA Finance (BCAF). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of BCA, Danamon and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin). The rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end