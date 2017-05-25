LONDON May 25 Aviva is to buy back up to
300 million pounds ($389.55 million) of its own shares, the
insurer said on Thursday.
Morgan Stanley will act as principal on the transaction,
Aviva said in a statement.
European insurers and reinsurers such as Allianz
and Munich Re have also issued share buybacks this
year, as they struggle to put capital to work.
Aviva chief executive Mark Wilson said this week the firm
would consider small acquisitions in insurance technology
businesses, but added nothing was imminent.
($1 = 0.7701 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)