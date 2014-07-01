LONDON, July 1 The chief executive of Aviva
Investors, Euan Munro, said outflows at the fund management arm
of insurer Aviva have "substantially reduced" and the
unit was "healing very rapidly".
Munro said he was seeing lots of interest from investment
consultants and prospective clients and was therefore optimistic
on growth over the next 18 months. The unit currently manages
around 240 billion pounds ($408.39 billion) in assets.
At an event to mark the launch of the first in a new range
of so-called 'outcome-oriented', multi-asset funds, which will
seek to grow capital, generate income or beat inflation, as
opposed to just beating peers of an index benchmark, Munro said
the funds would be "among the biggest things we do".
The first fund to launch targets a return of the Bank of
England base rate plus 5 percent and starts with 100 million
pounds in assets, but was designed to be able to grow
substantially, Munro said.
Should the new range of funds eventually reach between 10
billion and 15 billion pounds, they would double the
profitability of Aviva Investors, which currently relies heavily
on low-margin investment flow from the parent insurer.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
