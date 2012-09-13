* Second foreign investor this year to exit China fund
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Sept 13 British insurer Aviva Plc
has exited China's struggling $380 billion mutual fund
industry, a source said, becoming the second foreign investor
this year to abandon the once must-go destination for global
asset managers.
Aviva ended this month a five-year effort to win a fund
license in China as it quit a planned asset management venture
with Central China Securities Co, the source who had direct
knowledge of the deal said.
In Aviva's place, UK-based money manager Ashmore Investment
Management will partner Central China Securities in the
fund joint venture, China's securities regulator said. The
venture still awaits regulatory approval.
Aviva's retreat comes about six months after Belgian
financial group KBC Group SA pulled out of its China
fund venture and underscores divergent views foreign investors
have on the business in the mainland.
"Aviva started seeking a fund license in China since 2007
and has now quit partly because it got a bit impatient and also
because China's fund market may be less important in Aviva's
global strategy," said the source, who declined to be named
because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
Aviva declined to comment on the joint venture. "The Chinese
market remains of great interest to Aviva Investors and we will
be considering the best way to cover the local institutional
market going forward," spokeswoman Angela Warburton said in an
emailed response to a Reuters query. Aviva Investors is the
funds unit of Aviva.
The insurer, Britain's second biggest, in July unveiled
plans to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses in
a shake-up aimed at regaining the support of investors irked by
the group's flagging share price.
The pullback from the China fund business could be linked to
that, one analyst said. Aviva currently owns a life insurance
venture in China with the country's top grain trader COFCO Group
.
SHRINKING ASSETS
Foreign financial firms, including leading ones such as HSBC
, Morgan Stanley and UBS have jumped
into the Chinese funds market over the past decade, lured by the
promise of economic growth and rapid wealth creation.
But while the number of funds on offer has more than tripled
since 2007 to over 1,000 now, the industry's total assets are
down by a quarter over the same period, reflecting in part the
sliding stock markets. That has led to intense competition among
the 73 players in the industry.
China's main stock market index is down 60 percent
over the past five years. Around 55 percent of China's total
mutual fund assets are in equity and balanced funds.
Foreign investors are also handicapped by their stakes being
limited to 49 percent in joint ventures under Chinese rules,
leading to their ceding control to local partners.
"China's fund industry is suffering, and life is hard for
new entrants," said Howhow Zhang, head of research at
Shanghai-based fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
But some money managers, such as Ashmore, remain optimistic
on China.
"We have been looking for some time to expand our footprint
in China," emerging markets-focused Ashmore said in a statement,
adding the new venture, to be named Ashmore-CCSC Fund Management
Co, will be based in Shanghai.