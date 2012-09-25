Sept 25 British insurer Aviva plc and
Malaysian bank CIMB Group Bhd have set an Oct. 29
deadline for shortlisted suitors to place binding bids to buy
their Malaysian insurance joint venture, in a deal worth at
least $500 million, sources said.
Prudential Plc, Manulife Financial Corp
and Sun Life Financial Inc are the remaining suitors
for the venture after AIA Group Ltd dropped out of the
race as it is close to grabbing ING's insurance unit in
Malaysia, the sources, who had direct knowledge of the deal,
said.
The Malaysian joint venture sale has generated interest from
global insurers keen to tap growth prospects in Southeast Asia.
Malaysia is the third-biggest economy in the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations grouping.
Individual Southeast Asian insurance markets are relatively
small but life insurance premiums are growing fast there.
Premiums in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore,
Thailand and Vietnam are forecast to average nearly 8 percent
growth next year, more than twice the global average, Swiss Re
estimates.
That growth is boosted by a booming middle class in these
countries as they seek to protect and nurture their personal
savings.
A binding bid is backed by firm funding plans and offers
specific price, or a price range, to buy an asset.
Under an earlier plan, Aviva was to have sold its 49 percent
stake in the joint venture as part of a global retreat to focus
on its core markets.
But CIMB, Malaysia's second-biggest bank, now is also
selling an up to 51 percent stake and has hired JPMorgan
as an adviser, the sources said. Morgan Stanley is
representing Aviva in the deal, sources have said earlier.
FOREIGN STAKE LIMIT
Malaysia does not allow foreign insurers to buy more than 70
percent stake in a domestic insurance company and it is not
clear if CIMB will exit its entire 51 percent stake, or only
sell as much to abide by the local rules.
CIMB and Aviva formed the venture in 2007, but the business
has struggled to perform to potential, analysts say. The winner
of the auction will get a new bancassurance deal with CIMB,
which has 320 branches across the country, and the ability to
sell insurance products to its customers.
The sellers are likely to look at the valuation fetched by
Thanachart Bank's insurance business in Thailand, where
Prudential Plc is seen as a leading contender, one of the
sources told Reuters.
Aviva, Prudential, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan declined to
comment. Manulife, Sun Life and AIA were not immediately
available for comment. CIMB officials also declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions
were private.