* To shed around 160 jobs from asset management business
* To concentrate on fixed income, real estate, multi asset
* Cuts to fall mostly in London
LONDON, Jan 30 Aviva Investors, the fund
management arm of the UK insurer, plans to cut around 12 percent
of its global workforce in 2012, scaling back active equities
management in Britain in response to poor demand for riskier
assets during the economic downturn.
London will suffer the bulk of the cuts, expected to amount
to around 160 jobs in total, following the elimination of teams
focused on European, emerging markets and global equities as
well as a sustainable responsible investments (SRI) desk.
The firm will focus on "core" operations in fixed income,
real estate and multi-asset investment, it said.
"Greater focus in core areas of strength would improve
profitability and enable Aviva Investors to continue to invest
in the development of its global infrastructure," Aviva said.
Aviva plans to retain its indexing and quantitative
investment capabilities and keep one active portfolio management
operation in each of its main markets.
The proposed staffing cuts follow the conclusion of a
business review led by CEO Alain Dromer and are subject to a
period of consultation.