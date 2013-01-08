European stocks enthusiasm curbed by disappointing US jobs data - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON Jan 8 Aviva Plc is offering its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd at a price range of 12.15 euros to 12.65 euros per share, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Aviva said earlier on Tuesday it planned to sell as many as 34.3 million shares in Delta Lloyd via an accelerated bookbuild.
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.