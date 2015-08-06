LONDON Aug 6 British insurer Aviva on
Thursday posted forecast-beating half-year operating profit,
boosted by higher premiums in general insurance and the ahead of
schedule integration of recent purchase Friends Life.
The company said operating profit was 1.17 billion pounds
($1.83 billion), against 1.07 billion in the year earlier period
and a company supplied consensus forecast of 1.09 billion.
Aviva said its underlying growth and the contribution from
Friends Life, which it bought in April, more than offset the
impact of adverse currency moves and disposals.
Profit after was 545 million pounds, down from 863 million
pounds a year earlier, including 271 million pounds of
acquisition-related integration costs.
The value of new business over the period was up 25 percent
to 534 million pounds, from 444 million a year earlier, while in
the UK life business it was up 43 percent.
The combined operating ratio in its general insurance
business, meanwhile, was at 93.1 percent, its best figures for
eight years, it said.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)