* Operating profit 7 pct ahead of consensus at 1.17 bln stg
* Dividend 6.75 p/share, in line with forecasts
* Shares up 1.7 pct in weaker FTSE 100
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 6 British insurer Aviva
posted a forecast-beating half-year operating profit on
Thursday, boosted by both its general and life insurance
businesses and sending its shares higher.
Aviva, which bought life insurance rival Friends Life in
April for 5.6 billion pounds, was now in a "transforming and
growing phase" after beating consensus forecasts by 7 percent,
said Chief Executive Mark Wilson.
Heped in part by higher premiums in its general insurance
unit, the company's first-half operating profits rose to 1.17
billion pounds ($1.83 billion) from 1.07 billion last year,
ahead of the consensus forecast of 1.09 billion pounds given in
the company's own survey of analysts.
Its combined operating ratio - claims and costs as a
percentage of premium income - stood at 93.1 percent, against
forecasts for 95.2 percent, its best result for eight years.
Shares in Aviva were up 1.7 percent in early trade at 537
pence a share, when the FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.
"I see Aviva as a turnaround story... I think you've seen
some fairly satisfactory outcomes in today's numbers," Wilson
told Reuters, adding, "I don't think the market's really
recognised the growth we've had yet."
The value of new business over the period, another key
measure of the firm's performance, was up 25 percent at 534
million pounds, from 444 million a year earlier, while in the UK
life business it was up 43 percent.
Aviva said its underlying growth and the contribution from
Friends Life more than offset the impact of adverse currency
moves and disposals.
Profit after tax was 545 million pounds, down from 863
million pounds a year earlier, including 271 million pounds of
acquisition-related integration costs. On the integration, Aviva
said it had achieved 63 million pounds in run-rate synergies so
far and was targeting more.
The company said its planning for the introduction of
Europe's new capital rules for insurers, known as Solvency II,
was on track and it was currently trading within its expected
range.
Barrie Cornes, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said the results
were ahead of expectations on most measures and he maintained a
"buy" recommendation and 660 pence a share target.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)