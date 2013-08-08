(Repeats to media subscribers)
* Cash remittances to group up 30 pct at 573 mln stg
* Interim dividend 5.6 pence
* Operating profit up 5 pct at 1.008 bln stg
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Aug 8 British insurance group Aviva
unveiled a 5 percent rise in operating profit that beat
market forecasts, with rising sales, lower costs and healing
finances vindicating a group-wide shake-up.
In a half-year earnings statement on Thursday, Aviva said
the value of new business - its key measure of growth - grew 17
percent to 401 million pounds ($622.24 million).
Operating expenses were 9 percent lower than a year earlier,
while ongoing restructuring costs associated with the strategic
overhaul declined.
Investors cheered the results. Bernstein Research analysts
called them "incrementally positive" and Aviva shares were
trading 5 percent higher.
But Chief Executive Mark Wilson labelled the performance
merely "satisfactory", in a conference call with journalists,
warning that some businesses units were still in need of
attention.
"While operating profit is good at a group level, I think it
is less than satisfactory in several of the business units and
these are turnaround businesses," he said, highlighting Italy,
Spain and Ireland as units in need of a boost.
Wilson also labelled Aviva Investors, the group's investment
management arm, a turnaround business that would be shaken up
under its new boss Euan Munro, recruited last month from rival
Standard Life.
The earnings come seven months into Wilson's tenure. He
joined in January from AIA Group Ltd with a remit to
turn the business around.
Spiralling costs and poor share price performance triggered
an investor revolt in 2012, forcing out his predecessor. Wilson
has pushed ahead with the shake-up, exiting non-core businesses
and trimming staff numbers.
Wilson said on Thursday the firm was now heading "in the
right direction" but acknowledged he still had much to achieve.
"At the start of the year I said I wanted to make Aviva as
predictable as a Swiss clock. At this stage we're not quite that
precision instrument, but we are certainly making some
progress," Wilson said.
($1 = 0.6445 British pounds)
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)