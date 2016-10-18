LONDON Oct 18 British insurer Aviva said
on Tuesday it did not expect to take "significant" actions as a
result of a regulatory review into how the industry sold
lifetime incomes to people in ill-health.
Britain's financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct
Authority, last week said some firms needed to review their
sales from 2008 onwards to ensure people got the right deal, and
compensate them if not.
"We welcome the announcement from the FCA," a spokeswoman
for the group said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"Our work is primarily focused on supporting further future
improvements to the market, rather than on retrospective action.
We don't anticipate having to take any significant retrospective
action," she added.
On Monday, rival Standard Life said it had been asked
by the FCA to review its sales.
