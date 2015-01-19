(Adds detail, background, share price reaction)
LONDON Jan 19 British insurer Aviva said
on Monday it may cut nearly 5 percent of the combined workforce
following its planned $9 billion acquisition of rival Friends
Life, as industry changes drive consolidation in the
insurance sector.
Aviva said it may cut 1,500 jobs by the end of 2017 from a
total workforce of 31,500.
The news follows a statement from the company last year that
the agreed takeover of Friends Life would allow annual cost
savings of 225 million pounds ($341 million) by end-2017.
"We appreciate that this news may be disconcerting for
employees and we would look to ensure that any redundancies are
kept to a minimum wherever possible, by using vacancies and
natural turnover," an Aviva spokesman said.
"At this stage, no specific teams, roles or locations have
been identified, as the proposed transaction has not completed."
An unexpected reform of British pensions announced last year
-- and taking effect from April - has caused a shake-up in the
insurance and pensions sector.
Pensioners will no longer have to buy an annuity -- which
gives an income for life -- with their pension pots. The reforms
have already led to a drop-off of more than 50 percent in
annuity sales and some observers expect annuity sales to fall by
up to 85 percent.
Analysts have said Friends Life's London office is likely to
be at risk from the merger. The two insurers together also have
several offices outside London.
Aviva published the prospectus for the deal on Monday.
Shareholders can vote on the deal on March 26 and Friends Life
shares will delist by April 13 if the deal goes ahead.
While a majority of analysts have at least a "buy" rating on
Aviva stock, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, the
share price has wobbled since the deal was announced.
The proposed takeover values Friends Life shares at 394
pence. They were trading at 386 pence at 1540 GMT, up 1.25
percent on the day.
Aviva's shares were up 0.9 percent at 511 pence, but below
the closing price of 539 pence reached just before the deal was
first announced in late November.
