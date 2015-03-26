LONDON, March 26 Insurer Aviva's
shareholders voted on Thursday in favour of the firm's 5.6
billion pound ($8.35 billion) agreed takeover of rival Friends
Life.
At an extraordinary general meeting, more than 99 percent of
Aviva shareholders who voted were in favour of the merger, Aviva
said in a regulatory filing. Aviva needed the agreement of more
than 50 percent of the votes cast.
Aviva's share price wobbled after the terms of the merger
were announced late last year, as some investors and analysts
worried about the size of cost savings and the marrying of a
range of IT systems.
But others said the merger made sense following UK
government reforms which have put increasing pressure on
pensions providers.
Retirees will from next month be free to use their pension
pots as they choose, rather than being obliged to buy an
income-bearing annuity, industry sales of which have already
dropped sharply in anticipation of the new rules, to around 8
billion pounds last year.
Friends Life shareholders vote on the merger later on
Thursday.
The merger is due to complete next month. Holders of Friends
Life stock will receive 0.74 new Aviva shares for each Friends
share.
($1 = 0.6703 pounds)
