BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
LONDON Nov 24 Aviva shares fell 3.7 percent and Friends Life rose 5.7 percent at the open on Monday following news late Friday of their possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.8 billion) merger.
The two companies said they had agreed terms of a possible all-share deal at a 15 percent premium to Friends Life's closing price, offering Friends Life shareholders a 26 percent stake in the new company. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit down 52.2 percent y/y at 404.8 million yuan ($58.80 million)