LONDON Nov 24 Aviva shares fell 3.7 percent and Friends Life rose 5.7 percent at the open on Monday following news late Friday of their possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.8 billion) merger.

The two companies said they had agreed terms of a possible all-share deal at a 15 percent premium to Friends Life's closing price, offering Friends Life shareholders a 26 percent stake in the new company. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)