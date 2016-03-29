By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, March 29 Global asset manager Aviva
Investors is buying high-yielding corporate bonds and stocks as
the environment for risk-taking improves across financial
markets, the group's head of investment strategy said.
The more aggressive investment strategy is based on the view
that the Federal Reserve will take a more cautious approach to
monetary tightening over the next six months and that most of
the collapse in commodity prices has already worked its way
through markets. Additionally, the risks of a sharp slowdown in
China appear to be receding.
"We're taking the Fed at its word for the moment, allocating
to all these asset classes," Ian Pizer, who's also a portfolio
manager for Aviva's multi-strategy target return fund and target
income fund, told Reuters.
"However, our balance of risks is that inflation is coming
back more quickly than the Fed forecasts. We are not in the camp
that thinks the Fed has made a policy mistake and the next move
will be a cut."
Aviva has increased its exposure to stocks, particularly
emerging market equities that stand to benefit from the Fed's
delayed pace of rate rises.
Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of U.K.
insurer Aviva plc, has $427 billion in assets under management
and takes a multi-year approach to investing. The multi-strategy
target return fund has $3.6 billion in assets.
While Aviva maintains its long U.S. dollar positions, it has
trimmed those positions since last year. It no longer has long
dollar positions against the euro after the European
Central Bank this year flagged that it would not pursue a weaker
currency to stimulate economic growth.
"In this environment, there's no point in us saying the Fed
is going to flip," he said. "So we want to make sure that if
they are right, then we want to look for exposures to the dollar
that are fairly protected in that environment.
"The balance of risks is for a stronger dollar but the
central case is that possibly over the next six months, we don't
expect to see another leg on that dollar rally," Pizer said.
In Asia, Aviva holds local currency bonds in Indonesia and
likes long-term exposure to India.
Aviva has short positions on China's yuan. Even though Pizer
does not expect a sharp depreciation of the currency, he
believes China presents the biggest threat to the fund's
exposures in Asia.
Pizer's favourite trade is to short the Australian dollar
against the dollar - even if the Fed goes easy on
monetary tightening, there are reasons for the Australian
central bank to keep the Aussie weak, he says.
If the Fed were to change its mind and hasten the rate
rises, the short Aussie trade would do even better.
