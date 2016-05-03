A man walks past an AVIVA logo outside the company's head office in the city of London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/Files

Insurer Aviva said on Tuesday it had purchased an additional 23 percent share in Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited from joint venture partner Dabur Invest Corp.

The acquisition, which takes Aviva's stake to 49 percent, followed a recent regulatory change in India. It will have a neutral impact on Aviva's net assets, the company said in a statement.

Aviva India contributed 36 million pounds ($52.96 million) to Aviva's net assets in 2015 and 4 million pounds to profits, it added.

($1 = 0.6797 pounds)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)