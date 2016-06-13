June 13 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, said it appointed Anne Whitaker to its board with immediate effect.

Whitaker joins the board as an independent non-executive director. She is also chair of Aviva Investors' audit committee and a member of the unit's risk, remuneration and nomination committees, the company said.

Whitaker is currently a non-executive director of Markel International Insurance Co, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Markel Corp, a non-executive director of Hitachi Capital and a board member of UK's Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)