Feb 8 Aviva Plc appointed Claudia Arney an independent non-executive director, effective Monday.

Arney, who will also join Aviva's nomination committee, has experience as both an executive and non-executive director across financial services, digital and government sectors, the insurer said.

She was most recently the deputy chairman and senior independent director of Telecity Plc until January. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)