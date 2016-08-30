Aug 30 Aviva Plc has hired Chetan Singh, a senior JPMorgan investment banker in Asia focused on financial institutions, as its chief M&A officer.

Singh, the U.S. bank's head of financial institutions group for Southeast Asia and India, will be based in London in his new role, the insurer told Reuters in an email.

The hiring comes as Aviva Group's chief capital & investments officer, Jason Windsor, who also oversees M&A, is set to start his new role as chief financial officer of Aviva UK Life, the company's largest business, from September.

Singh spent six years with JPMorgan in Asia advising on deals including Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's acquisition of Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank.

He also advised on Manulife Financial Corp's $1.2 billion deal with Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd for a 15-year partnership that will allow the insurer to sell products through the lender's Asian branch network.

Aviva has said in the past that it was interested in smaller "bolt-on" acquisitions. In late 2014, it agreed to acquire rival Friends Life in a 5.6 billion pound ($7.32 billion) all-share deal. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Carolyn Cohn in LONDON; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)