Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 24.6 pct
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 24.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software.
July 5 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Inés de Dinechin as chief executive officer in France.
Dinechin would be responsible for leading the strategic direction of the French business, which had assets under management of 105 billion euros ($117.10 billion), as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Dinechin has previously worked with Societe Generale . ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as financial stocks made back some of the sharp losses suffered in the prior session and gold miners fell as bullion slipped.