(Corrects company name in headline to Aviva Investors from Aviva Investment)

Jan 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed John Dewey as head of investment strategy, global investment solutions.

Dewey joins from BlackRock Inc, where he spent eight years.

He will start at Aviva on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)