* Q1 value of new business grows 14 percent to 247 million
pounds
* Value of new business for annuities falls 60 percent
* Combined operating ratio improves 1.3 pct points to 96.4
pct
(Adds ceo comment, share price, analyst quote)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, May 7 British insurer Aviva said
it was closing the London head office of recently bought Friends
Life as it reported rapid progress in integrating the
acquisition, a key part of a turnaround led by Chief Executive
Mark Wilson.
Aviva announced the agreed 5.6 billion pound ($8.5 billion)
Friends acquisition late last year, against a backdrop of UK
pension reforms allowing retirees more choice in spending their
pension pots, instead of being forced to buy an annuity - a key
source of income for the insurance industry.
Wilson, brought in more than two years ago from Asian rival
AIA with the task of restructuring the company, said
Aviva's turnaround was ahead of schedule.
"This is a satisfactory set of results, in particular our UK
businesses have performed well," he told reporters on Thursday.
"We have started (the Friends Life) integration at pace."
Aviva said it was closing Friends Life's head office in
London's main financial district and had moved to smaller
premises in Exeter, southwest England. It did not say how many
jobs would be lost but has signaled the loss of up to 1,500 jobs
in total after the acquisition.
The company has said the Friends purchase should generate
about 225 million pounds in annual cost savings by the end of
2017. "We'll be disappointed if we didn't get at least that
figure," Wilson said.
Aviva, which says the merger creates a UK market leader in
life insurance with 16 million customers, also said it saw
first-quarter gains in the key measures of its life and general
insurance businesses.
Its value of new business grew 14 percent to 247 million
pounds ($376 million) from a year earlier, though the value of
new business for annuities fell 60 percent. Its combined
operating ratio improved by 1.3 percentage points to 96.4
percent. A number below 100 percent indicates a profit.
Aviva shares, which fell at one stage in the previous
session to a near four-month low of 507.5 pence, dipped 0.2
percent to 512.5p by 0832 GMT against a 0.9 percent fall in
European insurance stocks.
JP Morgan reiterated its "buy" recommendation on the stock,
saying Aviva was a "strong restructuring story with potential
for organic growth, post-Friends Life integration".
Aviva, which completed the Friends Life acquisition after
the end of its fiscal first quarter, published separate data for
Friends Life, whose value of new business fell 37.5 percent to
20 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6571 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise)