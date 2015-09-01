LONDON, Sept 1 The chief executive of British insurer Aviva's Asian unit has left to become chief executive of Great Eastern, Aviva said on Tuesday.

Khor Hock Seng, CEO of Aviva Asia and Friends Provident International, will leave at the end of October, Aviva said in a statement.

Great Eastern announced his appointment earlier on Tuesday.

Friends Provident International (FPI) became part of Aviva following the firm's acquisition of British insurer Friends Life earlier this year.

Aviva said it has appointed Adrian Emery as chief executive of FPI, subject to local regulatory approval.

Chris Wei, executive chairman of Aviva Asia and FPI and global chairman of Aviva Digital, will continue to oversee the region, Aviva added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)