* Sells life units in Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania
* Part of drive to cut back on its low priority markets
* Price not disclosed
LONDON, Jan 30 Aviva, Britain's
second-biggest insurer, sold its life insurance operations in
the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania to U.S. rival Metlife
as part of a plan to refocus on territories where it
makes the most money.
The three units account for less than 0.5 percent of group
profit and had total assets of 57 million euros ($75 million) at
the end of June 2011, Aviva said on Monday without disclosing
what price they fetched.
Metlife, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said the deal
reflected its strategy of "investing and growing in
high-potential markets."
"This transaction creates an excellent opportunity to reach
more customers with a broader product and service offering,"
Michel Khalaf, Metlife's EMEA president said in a statement.
Analysts say central and eastern Europe's comparatively
strong economic growth, coupled with its relatively
under-developed retail financial services market, make it one of
the world's most promising regions for insurers, alongside
booming south-east Asia.
The disposals form part of Aviva's strategy, launched in
November 2010, of withdrawing from territories where it is too
small to compete and concentrating on its most profitable
operations.
The Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania are among 18 of
Aviva's 30 countries which it has identified as low-priority.
Under the plan, the insurer has also sold its RAC roadside
recovery business and sharply reduced its stake in Dutch insurer
Delta Lloyd.
Aviva shares were down 2 percent at 348.85 pence at 0950
GMT, narrowly underperforming the European insurance sector
, which was 1.8 percent lower.
The stock has fallen 23 percent in the past year, compared
with a 17 percent decline for the wider sector.
HSBC advised Aviva and Deutsche Bank advised
Metlife.