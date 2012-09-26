LONDON, Sept 26 Aviva, Britain's
second-biggest insurer, has sold more of its holdings of
distressed Italian government debt in an effort to bolster its
balance sheet, it said on Wednesday.
Aviva, in the throes of a restructuring after investors
forced out its chief executive in May, "made an additional
disposal of Italian sovereign debt during September," the
company said in a management presentation published on its
website.
The sale comes on top of a 2 billion euro ($2.59
billion)disposal of Italian sovereign debt in June which reduced
Aviva's total holding to about 5 billion euros as of July 6,
finance chief Pat Regan said at the time.
Aviva, battling to win over investors irked by a weak share
price performance, aims to turn itself around by shedding
underperforming businesses, cutting costs, and insulating its
capital reserves against financial market fluctuations.
The company's regulatory capital buffer fell by a third
between July and September last year as the escalating eurozone
crisis weighed on the value of bonds issued by heavily indebted
governments, stirring fears over its capital strength.
Italian government bonds have fallen steeply in value over
the past two years, reflecting worries over the Italy's
creditworthiness as its membership of the euro constrains its
ability to tackle weak growth and rising debts.
Aviva generated about 40 percent of its operating profit in
mainland Europe last year, and holds European sovereign debt
partly to generate the income it needs to meet its financial
obligations to European policyholders.
Aviva shares were down 2.5 percent by 1100 GMT,
underperforming a 2 percent fall in the Stoxx 600 European
insurance share index.