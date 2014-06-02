LONDON, June 2 The asset management arm of UK-based insurer Aviva has recruited a new chief operating officer to oversee technology, operations and performance.

In a statement on Monday, Aviva Investors said it has appointed Susan Ebenston who joins from Westpac Group in Australia where she was chief compliance officer.

Ebenston will report to the division's Chief Executive Euan Munro who joined Aviva from rival Standard Life at the start of 2014 with a remit to boost performance.

"As we continue to simplify our business and increasingly develop solutions offering important client outcomes with low volatility, the right systems, processes and procedures will be crucial," Munro said.

"I have no doubt that Susan has the knowledge and skills to ensure that our operational capabilities become market-leading as we execute our strategy."

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jemima Kelly)