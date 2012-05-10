* Paul Abberley appointed interim CEO

* Part of overhaul of management structure

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, May 10 Aviva Investors, the fund management arm of Britain's second-biggest insurer, is appointing Paul Abberley as interim chief executive pending a management shake-up intended to streamline the company and boost profit.

Abberley, currently head of the London business, will oversee a transition period following the departure of Alain Dromer, former CEO of the investment arm with 250 billion pounds ($402.45 billion) assets under management in April.

"Over the coming months we will be working through the process of recruiting a permanent CEO and will be considering both internal and external candidates for this role," Patrick Regan, Chairman of Aviva Investors and CFO of Aviva said in a statement.

Aviva Chief Executive Andrew Moss became the biggest casualty of a growing investor revolt over bosses pay on Tuesday, stepping down after shareholders voted against the company's remuneration plans.

The departures come at a time when the British insurer is undergoing an overhaul to replace its four-part regional management structure with a new dual structure based around developed and higher-growth markets.