LONDON Nov 21 Aviva Investors, the funds arm of British-based insurer Aviva is cutting 6 percent of its global staff, including a number of senior managers as part of a restructuring.

Among the approximately 60 staff leaving the firm are the head of credit Mark Wauton and the head of equity solutions Iyad Farah, a source close to the company said.

Dinesh Pawar, who is a manager in the credit team is also leaving, according to the source.

Emails to all three people received automatic responses saying they were out of the office.

Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement the company wants to improve profitability by concentrating on core, long term investment strategies.

"We have had to give the difficult message to some of our colleagues that they will be leaving the business and we have spoken to those affected," the company said.