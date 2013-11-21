LONDON Nov 21 Aviva Investors, the funds arm of
British-based insurer Aviva is cutting 6 percent of its
global staff, including a number of senior managers as part of a
restructuring.
Among the approximately 60 staff leaving the firm are the
head of credit Mark Wauton and the head of equity solutions Iyad
Farah, a source close to the company said.
Dinesh Pawar, who is a manager in the credit team is also
leaving, according to the source.
Emails to all three people received automatic responses
saying they were out of the office.
Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement the company
wants to improve profitability by concentrating on core, long
term investment strategies.
"We have had to give the difficult message to some of our
colleagues that they will be leaving the business and we have
spoken to those affected," the company said.