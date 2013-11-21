By Chris Vellacott and Simon Jessop
LONDON Nov 21 Aviva Investors, the funds arm of
British-based insurer Aviva is cutting 6 percent of its
global staff, including a number of senior managers as part of a
restructuring.
Among the approximately 60 staff leaving the firm are the
head of credit Mark Wauton and the head of equity solutions Iyad
Farah, two sources close to the company said.
Dinesh Pawar, who is a manager in the credit team is also
leaving, one of the sources said.
Emails to all three people received automatic responses
saying they were out of the office and calls to their desks went
unanswered.
Aviva Investors said in an emailed statement the company
wants to improve profitability by concentrating on core,
long-term investment strategies.
"We have had to give the difficult message to some of our
colleagues that they will be leaving the business and we have
spoken to those affected," the company said.
The restructuring is part of a group wide shake-up of Aviva
being pushed through by Chief Executive Mark Wilson who took
over at the start of 2013.
In July Aviva appointed Euan Munro from rival Standard Life
as chief executive of Aviva Investors, and he is due to
take up his post in January 2014.
A third source at the group said Munro will have a remit to
make the division's investments simpler and increase the
proportion of funds managed on behalf of external clients as
opposed to Aviva's own insurance and pensions assets.
Wilson, formerly head of Asian rival AIA Group Ltd
joined in the wake of an investor revolt in 2012 which had led
to the departure of his predecessor.
Earlier this year Aviva revealed it would cut 2,000 jobs
across the company, which has operations in Canada, Europe and
Asia.