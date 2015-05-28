May 28 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva Plc, appointed James Tothill head of third-party sales.

Tothill will be responsible for building and managing the company's relationships with third parties such as fund platforms and research houses, Aviva Investors said.

Before joining Aviva Investors, Tothill was the head of strategic partnerships at Aria Capital Management. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)