LONDON Jan 20 David Lis, chief investment officer for multi-assets and equities in liquid markets at Aviva Investors, will retire from his full-time role in March 2016, the firm said on Wednesday.

Mark Connolly, previously chief investment officer for fixed income, has been promoted to chief investment officer for liquid markets, Aviva Investors said in a statement.

Dan James and Chris Murphy have been promoted to global head of fixed income and global head of equities, respectively, while Peter Fitzgerald will continue in his role as global head of multi-assets.

"Bringing together the three liquid market investment teams under a single leadership structure will further strengthen the level of collaboration across the investment floor," said Euan Munro, chief executive of Aviva Investors, the fund arm of insurer Aviva.

Lis will work with the investment leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to work with Aviva Investors as a consultant after March, the group said.