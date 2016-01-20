LONDON Jan 20 David Lis, chief investment
officer for multi-assets and equities in liquid markets at Aviva
Investors, will retire from his full-time role in March
2016, the firm said on Wednesday.
Mark Connolly, previously chief investment officer for fixed
income, has been promoted to chief investment officer for liquid
markets, Aviva Investors said in a statement.
Dan James and Chris Murphy have been promoted to global head
of fixed income and global head of equities, respectively, while
Peter Fitzgerald will continue in his role as global head of
multi-assets.
"Bringing together the three liquid market investment teams
under a single leadership structure will further strengthen the
level of collaboration across the investment floor," said Euan
Munro, chief executive of Aviva Investors, the fund arm of
insurer Aviva.
Lis will work with the investment leadership team to ensure
a smooth transition and will continue to work with Aviva
Investors as a consultant after March, the group said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon
Jessop)