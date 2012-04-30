By Myles Neligan
LONDON, April 30 British insurer Aviva's
chief executive Andrew Moss has waived his 2012 salary increase,
bowing to shareholder concerns over executive pay three days
before he is due to face investors at the group's annual general
meeting.
Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, is also launching a
review into whether it over-compensates newly-recruited
executives for missing out on bonuses due in their previous
jobs, it said on Monday.
Shares in the group lost almost a quarter of their value
last year, weighed by its exposure to troubled euro zone
economies, and lagging a 12 percent decline in the Stoxx 600
European insurance sector index.
Moss was to have received a 4.8 percent pay increase this
year, boosting his basic salary by 46,000 pounds to just over 1
million pounds.
"A number of shareholders have indicated they would like to
see a different approach to the way we compensate senior
directors on recruitment, and an even closer correlation between
our pay packages and shareholder returns," said Scott Wheway,
the chairman of Aviva's remuneration committee.
"We take the views of our shareholders very seriously"
Aviva is not holding a formal review into how much its
managers get paid but will continue to discuss the issue with
investors, it said.
Institutional investor advisory group PIRC said it would not
change its recommendation, issued earlier this month, that
investors vote against Aviva's executive pay awards at its May 3
annual meeting.
Earlier this month PIRC called on investors to oppose
Aviva's pay practices because of "excessive" rewards, and also
cited one-off share awards received by Finance Director Pat
Regan as part of his recruitment offer.
Last week directors at banks Barclays and Credit
Suisse endured a barrage of complaints over pay at
their annual meetings, with more than a quarter of shareholders
at each bank voting against their remuneration plans.
Aviva shareholders feel the company puts too much emphasis
on operating profit when setting performance targets for
directors, neglecting bottom line profit, which has a more
direct impact on the share price, said Panmure Gordon analyst
Barrie Cornes.
"Aviva will rightly come under fire for failing to address
the winds of change impacting director remuneration over the
last 12 months," Cornes wrote in a note.
Operating profit, which excludes many one-off factors, was
largely unaffected by financial market turmoil last year at the
height of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
Last month Aviva said its operating profit rose by a
forecast-beating 6 percent to 2.5 billion pounds ($4.06
billion), although its pretax profit fell 96 percent to 87
million pounds.
Analysts said investor concerns over Aviva's payments to new
recruits were probably also triggered by the appointment last
year of ex-Friends Provident chief Trevor Matthews.
In his first month at Aviva, the new Aviva UK chief
executive got 470,000 pounds in cash and shares worth up to 2.02
million pounds as compensation for giving up benefits due under
his previous employment.
Moss has previously faced criticism from investors over
Aviva's poor share price performance compared with peers,
although a strategy aimed at refocusing the company on its
strongest markets launched in 2010 has won over some doubters.
Aviva shares were down 2 percent by 1345 GMT, when the
Stoxx 600 Europe insurance sector index was down 0.8
percent.