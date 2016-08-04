BRIEF-Ratos says to redeem all C-shares
* Says decides on compulsory redemption of all class C preference shares
Aug 4 Aviva Plc
* CEO Mark Wilson says expects more cash generation next year, could go outside the top of flagged range.
* CEO says bulk annuity demand had fallen ahead of EU referendum vote; firm expects demand to pick up in H2.
* Aviva Investors' Euan Munro says UK commercial property prices have not fallen as much as some market adjustments suggested.
* Aviva shares up 5.7 percent in early deals after H1 results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.