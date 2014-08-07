UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
(Corrects third paragraph to show comparative figure is in billions, not millions)
LONDON Aug 7 British insurer Aviva posted a 4 percent rise in first-half operating profit as its European and UK general insurance businesses built on a strong start to the year, making up for weakness in Canada.
Aviva, which provides personal lines of insurance including motor, home, travel and life cover, said it had laid out a new set of targets to achieve an operating expense ratio of below 50 percent and double its annual excess holding company cash flow to 800 million pounds ($1.35 billion).
Operating profit increased to 1.05 billion pounds in the six months ended June 30 from 1.01 billion pounds last year. ($1 = 0.5937 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Simon Jessop and Tom Pfeiffer)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend