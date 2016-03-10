(Releads, adds quotes, details, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 10 Aviva chief executive
Mark Wilson said on Thursday the insurer could give cash back to
shareholders, after it beat forecasts with a 20 percent 2015
operating profit rise.
Aviva reported a solvency capital ratio under new European
rules of 180 percent, at the top of its 150-180 percent target
range. A ratio of 100 percent shows insurers have sufficient
capital to cover underwriting, investment and operational risks.
Wilson said the company's strong capital position meant it
could grow businesses organically, and reiterated it could also
make "bolt-on" acquisitions in markets such as Poland.
"Capital returns to shareholders are also on our radar," he
said on a media call following the results.
Aviva's shares rose 4 percent to 478 pence at 0825 GMT, the
top performer in the FTSE 100 index.
Aviva bought rival Friends Life last year in a 5.6 billion
pound deal, creating a market leader in life insurance.
The life and general insurer said it would achieve its
target of 225 million pounds in integration synergies in 2016, a
year ahead of schedule, and that it expected 1.2 billion pounds
in capital synergies.
"The key question now is what will Aviva do with the
additional cash - we think it will in part be used to hike
future dividends," said Barrie Cornes, analyst at Panmure
Gordon, in a note.
Aviva's operating profit of 2.7 billion pounds came in above
expectations of 2.49 billion pounds from a forecast compiled by
the insurer.
Its combined operating ratio, a key measure of performance
in its general insurance business, strengthened to 94.6 percent,
against a forecast of 96 percent. A level below 100 percent
indicates an underwriting profit.
Aviva said floods in Britain in December had cost it 132
million pounds.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 14.05
pence per share and total dividend of 20.8 pence, up 15 percent
from 2014 but below a forecast of 21.2 pence.
($1 = 0.7047 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Alexander Smith)