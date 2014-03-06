* Final dividend 9.4 pence, full-year payout 15 pence/share
* CEO sees more business disposals in coming year
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, March 6 British insurer Aviva
unveiled a forecast-beating 6 percent rise in operating profit
on Thursday, one year into a turnaround drive that has seen
2,000 lay-offs and sales of underperforming businesses.
Operating expenses were down 7 percent and cost saving
targets for the year were ahead of plan, Aviva said in an
earnings statement on Thursday, although it noted a 60 million
pound hit from flood losses in Britain during the first two
months of 2014.
Investors cheered the performance and Aviva's shares jumped
more than 8 percent, making it the top gainer on the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index.
Chief Executive Mark Wilson acknowledged progress since he
joined at the start of 2013 with a remit to revive Aviva's
fortunes after a shareholder rebellion that led to the departure
of his predecessor.
He said top performing staff could expect bonuses to be
reinstated a year after they were cut and senior employees saw
pay frozen in a move to appease shareholders after half of them
had voted against remuneration proposals.
"We'll pay for performance... We will be paying bonuses for
this year and I think the shareholders will be quite OK with
that scenario," Wilson said.
He cautioned, however, that he still saw room for
improvement, particularly at divisions such as fund management
arm Aviva Investors which saw 5 billion pounds of net outflows
during 2013.
The division has a new boss, Euan Munro, who joined from
rival Standard Life at the start of the year and has a
remit to boost its contribution to group operating profit.
"Have we made progress? Yes, some. Is it a little faster
than anticipated? Probably. Have we unlocked the full potential
at Aviva? Not yet," said Wilson.
His year at the helm has seen tumultuous change, with a
management shake-out and disposals of non-core assets in the
United States, Spain, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Italy.
More disposals will come in the year ahead, Wilson added.
"We've still got some more disposals to do. We're making
some reasonable progress. None of these are big profit reducers.
The amount of cash remitted to the group by subsidiaries - a
key strategic focus for Wilson since he took over - rose 40
percent during the year to 1.27 billion pounds.
Analysts at Bernstein Research noted investors would now
need to be impressed by proposed "next steps" in the turnaround.
"Aviva's longer-term structural rehabilitation will be
challenging. However, we are willing to be convinced otherwise,"
said Bernstein in a note to clients. The brokerage has a "market
perform" rating on Aviva shares.