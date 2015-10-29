* Value of 9-mth new business up 25 pct
* Further capital savings seen from Friends Life buy
* Small "bolt-on" acquisitions planned
* Shares up 1.3 pct
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Oct 29 British insurer Aviva's
value of new business rose 25 percent in the first nine months
of 2015 following this year's acquisition of Friends Life,
making its shares the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index
on Thursday.
Life and general insurer Aviva bought Friends Life in a 5.6
billion pound ($8.5 billion) deal in April, creating a market
leader in life insurance.
British pensions reform and upcoming stricter capital rules
for European insurers have prompted consolidation in the
industry.
"The financial and strategic benefits of this deal are
coming through loud and clear," Chief Executive Mark Wilson told
reporters. "The acquisition has proven to be everything we
expected it to be."
The value of new business climbed to 823 million pounds, up
25 percent from a year earlier.
The company's combined operating ratio, a key measure of
performance in its general insurance business, strengthened by
1.9 percentage points to 94 percent. A number below 100 percent
indicates a profit.
JP Morgan analysts called the results "a reassuring set of
numbers", reiterating their "overweight" rating on the stock.
Aviva shares rose to a two-month high before trimming gains
to 486 pence by 0828 GMT, up 1.3 percent compared with a 0.9
percent fall in the FTSE 100.
Aviva said it had achieved cost savings of 91 million pounds
so far from the Friends Life merger, against a 225 million
target. Wilson said the merger had produced capital savings of
300 million pounds this year, with "a whole lot more" expected
in the next two years.
He reiterated that the group planned to make small "bolt-on"
acquisitions across its global businesses, but said deal sizes
would not total more than a few hundred million pounds.
($1 = 0.6554 pounds)
