* Profits in-line; cash generation strong
* Helped by UK growth, but fire, flood claims weigh
* Shares up 4 pct, biggest risers in the FTSE 100
(Recasts, adds detail, share reaction)
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 4 Aviva boosted profits and
cash generation in the first half of the year despite a
challenging market backdrop, enabling the British insurer to
raise its interim dividend, sending its shares higher.
The company said on Thursday operating profit rose 13
percent to 1.33 billion pounds ($1.77 billion), helped by a
strong performance in its UK life insurance business but weighed
by a year-on-year rise in claims from natural catastrophes.
That was broadly in line with a company supplied consensus
forecast of 1.31 billion pounds and compared with 1.17 billion
in the year-earlier period.
The rise was underpinned by a 7 percent increase in written
premiums at its general insurance division to 3.991 billion
pounds, a 7 percent rise in the value of new business at its
life insurance operations and a 23 percent increase in assets
under management on its UK life platform to 10.3 billion.
The solid performance meant it had a capital surplus under
the industry's new Solvency II capital rules of 9.5 billion
pounds. This was down slightly from the year-end, but helped to
supply better than expected operating capital of 1.2 billion
pounds.
That in turn enabled the company to pay an interim dividend
of 7.42 pence a share, up 10 percent from the same period a year
earlier and just above consensus expectations for 7.41 pence.
Shares in Aviva were 4 percent by 0728 GMT and were biggest
gainers in FTSE 100.
Insurers across Europe, operating under tougher new capital
rules, need to make sure they have enough cash to weather a
severe market shock. This had increased the focus on their cash
levels by income-seeking investors keen to see dividend payouts
maintained.
Mark Wilson, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the market
outlook was challenging.
"Aviva's strong financial position and diversity mean we are
well insulated from external events. We have deliberately
designed Aviva to be resilient to a low interest rate
environment," he said.
"We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our key
commitments to grow earnings, cash and dividends."
The company said its combined operating ratio in its general
insurance business - a key measure of underwriting profitability
- had weakened slightly to 96.2 percent from 93.1 percent. A
figure of less than 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit
As well as facing rising payouts following fires and floods
in Canada and Europe, the company also had to pay into flood
levy schemes in Britain and Poland.
($1 = 0.7518 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Jane Merriman)