LONDON, March 7 Aviva PLC : * Cuts total 2012 dividend to 19 pence per share from 26 pence * Reports underlying operating profit of 1.776 billion STG v 1.857 billion STG * Reports after tax loss of 3.050 billion STG reflecting 3.3 billion STG

writedown on US disposal * Reports economic capital surplus of 7.1 billion STG versus 3.6 billion STG * Says rebased dividend to reduce leverage * Says directors to get no bonuses for 2012 or pay rises for 2013