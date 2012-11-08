BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
LONDON Nov 8 British insurer Aviva PLC : * Says CEO recruitment process well advanced, in line with original timetable * Aviva says IGD surplus 3.7 billion stg at end October, up 0.6 billion
STG versus end June * Aviva says not yet in a position to announce further non-core disposals * Aviva confirms in talks to sell U.S. unit, says sale would be at a
discount but would generate capital surplus * Aviva says 8 smaller disposals likely in 2013 * Says trading conditions remain difficult, business volumes considerably
reduced in Spain, Italy * 9-month total worldwide sales 28.9 billion STG, down 5 percent * Says general insurance 9-month combined ratio 93 percent versus 96 percent * Sees FY performance trends in line with H1
