LONDON May 24 Insurer Aviva has extended its title sponsorship of English rugby's Premiership club competition until 2017, the company said on Friday.

The renewed commitment to rugby union comes after Aviva ended its 13-year sponsorship of British athletics at the end of 2012. The company is also cutting 2,000 jobs as part of a cost-savings drive.

"The extension of our partnership with Premiership Rugby is a testament to the fact that it continues to work well for the business and deliver significant returns," said Robin Spencer, Aviva's head of general insurance in the UK and Ireland.

Rugby officials are hoping that the sport's profile will increase further when England hosts the 2015 World Cup. The game will also be on the programme at the Olympics in 2016, albeit in the abbreviated form of seven-a-side rugby.

Aviva is also a sponsor of English Premier League soccer club Norwich City.