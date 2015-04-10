LONDON, April 10 British insurer Aviva
said on Friday it had trimmed the potential long-term bonus
payout open to Chief Executive Mark Wilson and Chief Financial
Officer Tom Stoddard after pressure from a shareholder group.
The move is the latest example of investor disquiet over
governance issues such as executive pay and comes ahead of the
annual season for shareholder meetings, when a firm's bonus and
other plans are voted on.
At the firm's annual general meeting on April 29, Wilson had
been due to be granted a potential Long Term Incentive Plan
(LTIP) payout of up to 350 percent of his base pay in five years
time, depending on performance over the next three years.
Stoddard, meanwhile, had been due to become eligible for a
future LTIP payout of up to 250 percent of his base salary.
The deals were detailed in the Directors' Remuneration
Report (DRR) for the year to end-December and were within the
firm's existing remuneration policy, approved by shareholders in
2014, the company said in a statement.
"The Board was disappointed to receive feedback this week
from a shareholder voting agency which expressed concern over
the proposed LTIP awards, despite the tangible progress made by
the management team and the award being within the company's
remuneration policy," Patricia Cross, Chairman of Aviva's
Remuneration Committee, said.
As a result of the concerns expressed by the unnamed voting
agency, the board proposed to cut Wilson's payout to a maximum
of 300 percent of his basic salary and Stoddard's to 225 percent
of his base, a move both men accepted, the company said.
Voting agencies such as U.S.-based Institutional Shareholder
Services Inc and UK-based peer Pensions & Investment Research
Consultants Ltd (PIRC) advise institutions on how to vote on
corporate governance issues at company annual meetings.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by David Evans)