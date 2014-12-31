BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president
Dec 31 Aviva Sigorta :
* Appoints Cenk Tabakoglu as general manager (CEO)
* New CEO Cenk Tabakoglu was formerly member of the executive board
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss