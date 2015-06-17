Australia shares fall on lower miners and energy stocks; NZ edges up
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
LONDON, June 17 Aviva Investors and the Pension Infrastructure Platform said their solar photovoltaic fund closed this week having pulled in 131 million pounds ($206 million) of investment from four British pension schemes.
The fund will now look to raise additional money up to a maximum of 250 million pounds, the firms said in a statement.
Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva Plc and manages the fund, which invests in small-scale solar PV projects in Britain and had its first close on June 16.
The Pensions Infrastructure Platform works with asset managers to develop specialist infrastructure investment funds.
($1 = 0.6359 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)