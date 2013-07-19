LONDON, July 19 British insurer Aviva has
appointed Euan Munro, formerly of Standard Life Investments
, as chief executive of its global asset management
business, Aviva Investors, it said on Friday.
Munro will take up the role in January 2014, taking over
from John Misselbrook, who is leading the business temporarily
while it deals with a shake-up intended to streamline the
company and boost profit.
The Scotsman resigned as head of multi-asset investing and
fixed income at Standard Life Investments, where he oversaw its
flagship Global Absolute Return Strategy fund.
Guy Stern, who currently runs Standard Life Investments'
multi-asset investing team, will replace Munro, the company said
in a statement.
Standard Life shares were down 3 percent at 1130 GMT and
were the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100. Aviva shares
were up 0.6 percent.
Aviva has been undergoing an overhaul to replace its
four-part regional management structure with a new dual
structure based around developed and higher-growth markets.
It was among nine insurers named by the G20's Financial
Stability Board on Thursday that will have to hold more capital
from 2019 to cover risks they pose to the financial system
should they go bust.
Aviva Investors manages 274 billion pounds ($416 billion) in
assets.