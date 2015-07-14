July 14 Chairman John Misselbrook of Aviva
Investors, the fund arm of British insurers Aviva Plc,
says:
* Sees Taiwan as a major retail wealth management market in
addition to Singapore and the U.K.
* Says Taiwan's T$3.3 trillion ($110 billion) offshore funds
market "big but challenging."
* Says will pick CTBC Financial Holding as its master
agent in Taiwan, eyeing retail investor business
* Says Aviva still maintains JV with First Financial,
focusing on institutional investor businesses
