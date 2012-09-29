EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Sept 29 Aviva Plc has received offers from Apollo Global Management LLC, Harbinger Capital Partners and Guggenheim Partners LLC for its life insurance division, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The unit may fetch more than $1 billion, the sources said, according to the report.
Aviva is seeking to sell or close more than a quarter of its businesses as part of a turnaround drive aimed at regaining the support of investors irked by a flagging share price.
Aviva could not be reached for comment on the story.
Apollo, Harbinger and Guggenheim have been buying unwanted operations from life insurers since 2009, partly to get access to a stable pool of funds for their investment-management operations, Bloomberg reported.
Guggenheim Partners, a privately held financial services firm, declined to comment on the story, as did private equity firm Apollo and Harbinger, a hedge fund manager.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has