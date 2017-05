Jan 5 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed David Clayton as chief financial officer.

The company also named Mike Craston as global head of business development, with effect from Jan. 14.

The duo will be based in London and report to Chief Executive Officer Euan Munro. Clayton will also report to Tom Stoddard, group chief financial officer of Aviva. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)